NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC will kick-start their ISL 2020-21 campaign when they face each other on match-day 2 of the competition. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on November 21, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams have appointed new managers ahead of the season and would be hoping for a positive start. Meanwhile, fans searching on how to watch NEUFC vs MCFC live streaming in ISL 2020-21, can scroll down below. NEUFC vs MCFC Head-to-Head Record.

Mumbai City have been smart in their signings during the window as they have acquired the services of Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Desai, who all have previously played under new manager Sergio Lobera. Meanwhile, NorthEast United have appointed Gerard Nus, who at 35 is the second-youngest manager in the league and with the likes of Rochharzela, Luis Machado and Britto PM at his disposal, he will fancy his chances this season. NEUFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21 Match 2 Preview: NorthEast United FC Take on Mumbai City FC at Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match in Indian Super League 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on November 21, 2020 (Saturday). The NEUFC vs MCFC match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match on Stars Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD channels to catch the live-action. Those not able to follow the game live on their television sets can also follow the match live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the NEUFC vs MCFC ISL match online for fans.

