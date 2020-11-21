NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC will lock horns with each other in their opening fixture in Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday (November 21, 2020). The two teams have met each other 12 times in the competition with the Islanders winning seven of them compared to the Highlanders’ three wins. Mumbai also lead the recent head-to-head record with three wins in the last five encounters. NEUFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21 Match 2 Preview: NorthEast United FC Take on Mumbai City FC at Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Both teams have appointed new managers ahead of the new season in hopes of lifting the elusive trophy for the first time in their history. The Highlanders will be looking for a fresh start under head coach Gerard Nus, meanwhile, the Islanders have brought in Sergio Lobera, who is known for his expansive style of football. So before the two teams begin their ISL 2020-21 campaign, we take a look at the results of their last five encounters. ATK Mohun Bagan 1–0 Kerala Blasters, ISL 2020–21 Match Result.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC – January 13, 2020 – Mumbai City Won 1-0

This was the most recent fixture between the two sides at the back end of the last ISL season. This was a very evenly contested game as there was nothing much to separate between the teams. But a first-half strike from Diego Carlos was enough to give the Islander a crucial win.

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC – November 27, 2019 – Match Drawn 2-2

Mumbai City dominated the game as they had the lion's share of possession and chances but weren’t able to get the win as NorthEast were lethal on the counter. Panagiotis Triadis and Asamoah Gyan scored on either side of Amine Chermiti’s brace to give the teams an equal share of points.

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United – February 13, 2019 – NorthEast United Won 2-0

This is the only fixture in recent history where the Highlanders have walked away with all three points on the road against the Islanders. Rowlin Borges opened the scoring in the fourth minute while Ogbeche doubled the visitor’s lead after the half-hour mark. Mumbai dominated the possession stats but were unable to get anything out of the game.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City – November 9, 2018 – Mumbai City Won 1-0

Mumbai City came out of the blocks very quickly and Arnold Nkufo Issoko opened the scoring for the away side in the fourth minute. NorthEast United had the better chances and also dominated the game but it was the visiting side who came away with all three points.

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United – February 22, 2018 – Mumbai City Won 3-2

Lucian Goian's own goal and Sambinha's strike gave the visitors an advantage at half time after Emana had put the home side in front in the 15th minute. The Islanders rallied back in the second half scoring two goals without reply to get themselves a crucial win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).