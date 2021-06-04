Spain and Portugal--two of the favourites going into Euro 2020, would want to get their preparations right for the continental competition when they take on each other in an international friendly on June 4. The match would be played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Portugal was earlier knocked out of the Euros in 2012 by Spain, who had gone on to win the title. Portugal then beat France in 2016 to claim European supremacy. Fans Start Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo 'War' on Twitter After Argentina’s 1-1 Draw Against Chile

Spain has been placed in Group E alongside Poland, Slovakia and Sweden whereas Portugal has been drawn alongside France, Germany and Hungary, in what has been called as the 'group of death.' Spain would start their campaign against Sweden on June 14 and defending champions Portugal would begin their title defense against Hungary on June 15. A Spain versus Portugal clash is always interesting to watch and this one, expectedly wouldn't be different.

When is Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

The Spain versus Portugal match is scheduled to take place at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on June 4. The match would be played in 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time IST (Indian Standard Time).

How To Watch Spain vs Portugal International Friendly Match Match, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in India?

The international friendly match between Spain and Portugal would be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2/HD. The game can be live streamed on SonyLIV.

