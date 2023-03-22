India Football Match Live Streaming Online: The Indian Football cricket team will play their first home game in eight months as they gear up to take on Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. In order to improve their FIFA rankings, the Blue Tigers will be playing two friendlies in the international football window. Expectations are high from the home team and they will be under pressure to win this tie. Coach Igor Stimac has had his fair share of ups and downs since he took charge as the boss of Indian football. But time and again he has proved his detractors wrong and this will be another important year. Myanmar will also hope for a new manager to bounce as they begin a new era under Michael Feichtenbeiner. 2023 SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship: India Begin Campaign With Emphatic Victory Over Nepal.

India will be opting for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as the goalkeeper and a backline led by Anwar Ali and Rahul Bheke. Anirudh Thapa is the one that makes the team tick and provide the defensive cover from midfield. Manvir Singh as the lone striker will need to hold the ball well. Ritwik Das and Brandon Fernandes will be tasked with providing the creative impetus and the duo could be marked heavily.

Aung Mann leads the forward line for Myanmar and he is a talent having gained vital experience playing in the Thai League 2. Khyaw Pho in goal should expect a busy day at work with India likely to create the bulk of the scoring chances. Thiha Aung and Thahe Soe will get the nod in defence and they need to be on top of the game.

When is India vs Myanmar International Football Friendly Match? Full Schedule With Date and Time Details

India vs Myanmar in Tri-National friendly will take place on March 22, 2023, on Wednesday. The high-voltage international friendly game will kick off at 06:00 pm IST. Igor Stimac Names Pritam Kotal, Naorem Mahesh Singh As Replacements in Indian Football Team Camp Ahead of Tri-Nation International Tournament.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Myanmar International Football Friendly Match? TV Channels in India

The India vs Myanmar football friendly match will be aired live on Star Sports Network. Tune into to TV channels Star Sports 3 to watch the live action exclusively.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Live Telecast of India vs Myanmar International Football Friendly Match?

It is an interesting game for every football fan in India. They just cannot afford to miss the match and just in case, they face any issue watching India vs Myanmar on their TV sets, check out the live streaming options online. The live streaming of India vs Myanmar football friendly match will be available on Star Sports' official online platform Disney+ Hotstar. You can also watch India vs Myanmar live on TV platforms like Jio TV and Airtel Xstream. India will dominate the game from the onset and should secure a 2-0 win in this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2023 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).