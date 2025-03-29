After a morale-boosting win over Saint Louis City, the Philadelphia Union will head to Florida for a high-voltage match against unbeaten Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. Despite missing star players on international duty, the Philadelphia Union have showcased their superb form in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 season. Their main aim will be to end a three-match losing streak against the Herons, dating back to the League Cup 2023 semi-final. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, on the other hand, is coached by Javier Mascherano. The Herons are in fine form in the MLS 2025 season. Ahead of the high-stakes encounter against the Philadelphia Union, Lionel Messi's availability remains uncertain due to an abductor issue. With or without Messi, Herons have a solid attack, including stars like Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Philadelphia MLS 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

For the Union, the return of goalkeeper Andre Blake from international duties is a major boost for them for the thrilling Inter Miami clash. The midfield duo of Jovan Lukic and Danley Jean Jacques will have a huge task to break up Inter Miami's star-studded line-up. Philadelphia Union are placed in the top position with 12 points to their name in five matches in the MLS 2025 season. The club has won four games and suffered one defeat. Inter Miami are ranked third with 10 points to their name in four matches. Herons have won three games and enforced one draw.

When is Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will lock horns against the Philadelphia Union in the next match of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 season. The Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida on Sunday, March 30. The Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union MLS 2025 match will begin at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately. there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union match live telecast in India. For Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union match in MLS 2025 online viewing options, read below. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union live streaming online on Apple TV but would need to an MLS season pass. Inter Miami will be challenged in this game and will likely have to settle for a draw.

