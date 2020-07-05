Inter Milan vs Bologna, Serie A 2019-20 Live Telecast and Online Streaming in IST: Inter Milan will want to extend their four-match unbeaten streak when they host Bologna in Serie A 2019-20 on Sunday. Despite their unbeaten run, Antonio Conte’s side remain third in the points table and are 11 points behind league leaders Juventus and four behind Lazio, who have 68 points from 30 matches. Inter have a game in hand. Bologna are ranked 12th in the standings and have 38 points from 29 games. Unlike, Inter though they have played three and won, lost and drew one each hampering their pursuit of a Europa League berth finish.

Conte’s side thrashed Brescia 6-0 in their last fixture and will be confident of another big result to keep their faint hopes alive of a Serie A title. Inter are, however, guaranteed a top-four finish and will be fighting to end their season in the top two if they miss out on the Serie A title. They will miss centre-back Milan Skriniar, who is serving his final match suspension for the red against Parma, for this match while Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino are out with injuries.

When is Inter Milan vs Bologna, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Inter Milan vs Bologna match in Serie A 2019-20 will take place on July 5, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium and is scheduled to start at 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Bologna, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Inter Milan vs Bologna Serie A match on Sony channels. Sony Network is the official broadcaster of Serie A 2019-20 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 & HD and Sony Six channels to live telecast the match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Bologna, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

The match will also be available for live streaming on online platforms. Fans can live stream the Inter Milan vs Bologna Serie A 2019-20 on SonyLiv, which is the OTT for Sony Network.

