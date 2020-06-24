Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast in IST: Inter Milan will eye a second straight win when they host Sassuolo in Serie A 2019-20 on Wednesday. Antonio Conte’s side are placed third in the league points table and are nine points behind league Juventus, who have 66 from 27 matches in the standings. But Inter have played one fewer match and can decrease the gap to six points if they beat Sassuolo, who thrashed 1-4 by Atalanta in their first match after a three-month coronavirus enforced break. Inter Milan beat Sampdoria 2-1 in their opening game.

Roberto De Zerbi-coached Sassuolo had won four of their league matches before Serie A froze in the opening week of March after a huge spike in coronavirus cases in the country. Returning after three months, they can concede four in the opening half against Atalanta leaving them just seven points clear of the relegation zone at the 12th place. They have 32 points.

Sassuolo will miss right-back Jeremy Toljan, who was forced off against Atalanta and joins fellow defenders Filippo Romagna and Marlon Santos on the treatment table. Conte and Inter Milan have no fresh injuries but Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is doubtful.

When is Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Serie A 2019-20 match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo will take place at the San Siro Stadium on June 24, 2020 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Serie A 2019-20 match on Sony channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Serie A in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six channels to watch the match live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the official online platform of Sony Sports will be live streaming the Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Serie A match online for its fans in India.

Inter Milan will go two points behind the second-placed Lazio if they beat Sassuolo. Lazio play Atalanta later in the day. A win for Sassuolo, on the other, will take them on the 10th position while a defeat could push them towards danger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).