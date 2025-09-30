UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Inter Milan will be aiming for a second successive victory in the UEFA Champions League when they host Slavia Praha this evening. The Nerazurri are third in the Italian Serie A currently and are yet to hit top form in the opening parts of the 2025/26 campaign. They defeated Ajax in an away tie on the last match day and manager Cristian Chivu is steadily getting the team challenging on all fronts. Opponents Slavia Praha are drew with Bodo/Glimt in their previous European match and a win at the iconic San Siro could give them a boost. Inter Milan versus Slavia Praha will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. UCL 2025–26: Mikel Arteta Urges Arsenal To Rewrite UEFA Champions League History Ahead of Athletic Club Clash.

Inter Milan will have skipper Lautaro Martinez has been declared fit and is all set to start this tie. He will partner Marcus Thuram in the attacking third in a two-man forward line for the home team. Manuel Akanji, Francesco Acerbi, and Alessandro Bastoni will be part of the backline. Nicolo Barella and Petar Sucic will work on the attacking set up while Hakan Calahanoglu plays as the holding midfielder.

Slavia Praha will have Tomas Chory leading the forward line and the central striker is in good form heading into the game following his two goals at the weekend. Christos Zafeiris and Oscar Dorley will form the double pivot in central midfield. Muhammed Cham as the no 10 will try and drive the team forward although he might be less effective if the team does not dominate possession.

Match Inter Milan vs Slavia Praha Date Wednesday, October 1 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue San Siro Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Liv (Live Streaming), No Telecast

Inter Milan will take on Slavia Praha in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 1. The Inter Milan vs Slavia Praha UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the San Siro, and it will start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Despite that fans in India will not be able to watch PInter Milan vs Slavia Praha, live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels due to other commitments. For Inter Milan vs Slavia Praha, online viewing option, read below. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Early Own Goal by Luiz Junior Hands Hosts Winning Start in League Phase (Watch Match Video Highlights).

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Slavia Praha, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Inter Milan play with flair at home and they should score a few goals enroute an easy win.

