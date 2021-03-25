The Indian football team is all set to take on Oman in the International Friendly match which is all set to take place on March 25, 2021, i.e. Thursday at the Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai. Right before the friendlies, we had Indian captain Sunil Chhetri being tested positive for COVID-19 which means he will not be a part of the squad and thus will not feature in the playing XI. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu or defender Sandesh Jhingan will be leading the side in the absence of Chhetri. IND vs OMN Head-to-Head Records: Ahead of the International Friendly 2021 Match, Here Are Last Five Match Results of India vs Oman.

The Indian football captain had posted a long note on social media about the same and said that he was sad about missing out on the fixtures. Ahead of the game, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu addressed the press and said that there is no stress about the same. "It's a big miss, but I'm sure the boys will take this as an opportunity and we have to play together as a team," said the goalkeeper. The average age of the Indian squad os 24 years and needless to say that the boys are more than raring to go.

Like India, even the Oman team has never qualified for the World Cup. They are placed in the 81st position when it comes to the FIFA Rankings.

Now, let's have a look at the predicted starting XI

Predicted Playing XI:

Oman: Faiz Al Rushaidi, Saad Suhail, Khalid Al Buraiki, Mohammed Al Musalami, Ali Al Busaidi, Harib Al Saadi, Yaseen Al Sheyadi, Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Ahmed Mubarak Kano, Moataz Saleh Rabbo, Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali.

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh.

