India will face Oman in the first of two international friendlies ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. India vs Oman international friendly 2021 match will be played at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on March 25 (Thursday). This will be the first time India will be in action after November 2019 when they were beaten by this same opponent in their previous WC qualifier match. That defeat knocked India out of the equation for the 2022 World Cup. They are now playing to finish the third in the group, which also has Qatar, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Oman. Meanwhile, ahead of the India vs Oman match, take a look at the head-to-head (H2H) records between both teams. OMN vs IND Dream11 Prediction of International Friendly 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for India vs Oman Football Match.

India have only beaten Oman once in nine meetings in their history. Their last meeting came at 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2019 where Oman beat India 1-0. In nine meetings, Oman have won six times and two games have ended in draws. India’s only victory over Oman came on September 21, 1994, which was the first-ever meeting between these two teams. India won that clash 4-1 but since have failed to beat Oman. Take a look at the results of the last five matches between these two teams.

Oman vs India, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, November 19, 2019 – Oman Won 1-0

Muhsen Al-Ghassani’s 33rd-minute strike was enough for Oman to secure a 1-0 win and complete the double over India in the WC qualifiers. The defeat ruled India out of the contention of finishing second in the five-team group and progressing to the third round of the WC qualifiers.

India vs Oman, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, September 5, 2019 – Oman Won 2-1

Sunil Chhetri put India ahead in the 24th minute and the hosts looked to be sailing towards a memorable victory when Al Mandhar Al Alawi equalised for Oman at Guwahati in the 82nd minute. Eight minutes later he netted the winner to seal a comeback win for Oman.

India vs Oman, International Friendly, December 27, 2018 – Match Ended in Goalless Draw

India and Oman met in an international friendly in 2018. Both teams used the game to test their youngsters but neither could find the net and the match ended in a goalless draw.

Oman vs India, 2018 World Cup Qualifiers, October 13, 2015 – Oman Won 3-0

Both teams were placed in the same group for the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Oman won this meeting 3-0. Ahmed Mubarak Al-Mahaijri scored the first goal for Oman in the 55th minute before Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali netted two more in the space of 17 minutes to seal the win.

India vs Oman, 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, June 11, 2015 – Oman Won 2-1

This was their first meeting in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The match was played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Qasim Said put Oman ahead with a goal within the opening sixty seconds. But Sunil Chhetri equalised for India in the 26th before Amad Al-Hosni put the game to bed from the penalty spot 14 minutes later. All three goals were scored in the first half.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).