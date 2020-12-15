Manchester United and England footballer Jesse Lingard will celebrate his 28th birthday today (December 15, 2020). The Warrington made his competitive debut for the club in the 2014-15 Premier League’s season opener against Swansea but burst into the team during the 2015-16 campaign under Louis Van Gall, becoming a vital part of the team. So as Lingard turns a year older, we take a look at some to know about the United midfielder. Cristiano Ronaldo Is the Michael Jordan of Football, Says Manchester United Winger Jesse Lingard.

Born in Warrington, Jesse Lingard came through the famous youth academy of Manchester United but before cementing his place in the Red Devils’ first team, he spent several seasons on loan at different clubs including Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Derby County. The midfielder has played for England 24 times and also represented the country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Lesser-Known Facts About Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard was born on December 15, 1992, at Warrington, England

He rose through the ranks of Manchester United’s youth academy after joining them at the age of seven

Jesse Lingard made his competitive debut for Manchester United against Swansea on the opening day of the 2014-15 Premier League season

He made his England debut in October 2016, starting in a 2-0 win against Malta

His debut goal for England came against the Netherlands in a friendly in March 2018

Jesse Lingard represented England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

He has won Europa League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup with Manchester United

Jesse Lingard is one of the most talked-about footballers on the planet not only because of his exploits in the footballing field but also of his lavish lifestyle off it. The midfielder has made over 200 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).