Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get JUV vs NAP Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Juventus (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Juventus have had a mesmerising start to 2020 with five wins in all competition, but that could change when the league leaders face Napoli away in a pulsating contest. The Bianconeri have managed 51 points from 20 games and look to have hit the kind of form that has seen them win multiple league titles over the years. Inter Milan under Antonio Conte have brought in reinforcements in the winter transfer window. Although they are currently 4 points off Juventus, Maurizio Sarri is too experienced a man to know about the challenge at hand. Opponents Napoli have lost their way a bit this season and are a staggering 13th in the points table. With three defeats in their last three in the league, things are looking ominous for them. No Messi, No Ronaldo! Lionel Messi Reveals His Current Five Best Players in the World, Excludes Himself and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The absence of star players like Kalidou Koulibaly, Nikola Maksimovic, Faouzi Ghoulam and Kevin Malcuit is proving to be costly for Napoli. Manager Genaro Gattuso was a fighter during his playing days, and he will want his players to approach Juventus tie with the same level of aggression despite the wide gulf in class. Arkadiusz Milik in attack can pop with a goal or too provided attacking players like Jose Callejon, and Lorenzo Insigne set him up well.

Juventus might opt for Matthijs de Light in place of Daniele Rugani who was given a rare outing against A S Roma in their previous game. Blaise Matuidi is also in contention to start ahead of Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield to partner Miralem Pjanic. With Cristiano Ronaldo back to his goal-scoring machine form, Juventus will be confident the Portuguese skipper will get them the goals need to secure yet another victory. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Barcelona Star Opens Up on His Rivalry With CR7.

When is Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Serie A 2019-20 clash between Juventus and Napoli will be played at the Stadio San Paolo on January 27, 2020 (Late Sunday Night). The JUV vs NAP encounter is scheduled to start at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) is the official broadcaster of Serie A 2019-20 in India and will telecast the Juventus vs Napoli match. Fans can enjoy the live action of JUV vs NAP on Sony Ten channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the live-action of Juventus vs Napoli match in the 2019-20 Serie A on SonyLiv app. SonyLiv is the official online streaming app of Sony Network, will be live streaming the JUV vs NAP match for its online fans in India. Juventus have defeated Napoli in their last three Serie A games and are on course to make it four in a row tonight.