Cristiano Ronaldo was nothing but ecstatic as Juventus defeated Napoli 2-1 in the Serie A 2020-21 clash at the Allianz Stadium. The Portugal star unleashed his A-game in the crucial contest and opened the scoring for the defending champions in the 13th minute. The visitors were dented further when Paulo Dybala, returning from an injury, extended Juventus’ lead to 2-0 with a stunning strike in the 73rd minute. Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back for Napoli from the penalty spot in the final minute, but it was too late as Napoli’s four-match winning streak in the league came to an end. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala Shine as Juventus Beat Porto 2–1 in Serie A 2020–21.

With this triumph, the Turin side advanced to the third position in the team standings, keeping their hopes of retaining the title alive. Notably, the Italian giants were under the pump coming into this game, having picked just one point in their last two outings against relegation-battling sides Benevento and Torino. However, they clinched three crucial points from this contest, and Ronaldo was a happy man. Sharing a picture with winger Federico Chiesa from the game, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote: “Great guys, 3 very important points! We need this final spirit!”

View Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

While Juventus are just one point behind second-place AC Milan, table toppers Inter Milan are still 12 points ahead of them, and Andre Pirlo’s men need to extend their winning streak to go near Antonio Conte’s side. Juventus will next take the field against Genoa on April 11 (Sunday) at the Allianz Stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2021 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).