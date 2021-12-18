Leeds United is all set to lock horns with Arsenal in the Premier League 2021-22 match and the match will be held at Elland Road amid the COVID-19 scare. The Premier League teams also have been affected to quite an extent with the likes of Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk getting infected. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the match but before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. Gabriel Martinelli & Emile Smith Rowe Seal 2-0 Win for Arsenal, The Gunners Register 2-0 Win Against West Ham in EPL 2021-22 Match (Check Match Highlights).

The two teams have had quite contrasting fortunes in this season so far. Arsenal contrary to their performance last year, the Gunnars have been doing quite well this year and are placed on number four of the EPL 2021-22 points table. The Gunnars have 29 points in their kitty. Whereas Leeds United is placed on number 16 with 16 points in their kitty. The hosts will be without the services of players like Jamie Shackleton, Daniel James, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper. Adding on to their woes, Junior Firpo got suspended. Arsenal on the other had no injures as such. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details below.

When is Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Leeds United vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Elland Road . The game will be held on December 18, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leeds United vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2021 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).