Lionel Messi is in the final few months of his contract with Barcelona but hasn’t been in contact with other clubs and prefers waiting before making a decision. The Argentine expressed his desire to leave the club last summer but after a lengthy transfer saga decided to continue for another year and see out his current contract, which will expire in June 2021. Joan Laporta Planning Contract Offer For Barcelona Skipper.

According to ESPN, Lionel Messi has still not received any offers from other clubs to leave Barcelona this summer, however, the 33-year-old will wait until the end of the season before deciding on his future. It is understood that the Argentine is focused on his duties with the Catalan club and wants to help them win trophies at the moment. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Manchester City Lower Argentine's Contract Offer.

Lionel Messi, who is out of contract in June, is now eligible to negotiate with other European clubs and can agree on a pre-contract and join them for free next season. Manchester City, Paris Saint-German are the clubs tipped to sign the Argentine if he leaves but the 33-year-old will wait until he has spoken with new Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

There were reports of Lionel Messi’s agent and father, Jorge Messi, traveling to Barcelona to negotiate with the Catalan club over the 33-year-old’s future but it is understood that the Argentine’s representative have no plans of traveling to Europe in recent weeks to listen to possible offers.

It is understood that Joan Laporta, who has recently taken over Barcelona’s offices as the new president, will be in contact with Lionel Messi once he has an idea of the club’s finances. However, at the moment, the 33-year-old has not received any offer from either club yet and that there's no proposal to renew from the Blaugranas, either.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).