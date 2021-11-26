Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo is an age-old debate that has been going on for a long time now. The fans have had their opinion and even the current footballers have answered this customary question. Now, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard who had been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi has changed his mind. Now, he believes that Cristiano Ronaldo holds an edge over Lionel Messi. This change of mind has happened after Messi's recent performance in the La Liga 2021-22. So after waiting for a bit over a couple of months, Messi scored his first goal against FC Nantes very recently. Rafael van der Vaart Launches Nasty Attack on Lionel Messi While Comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo, Asks ‘Aren't You Ashamed’.

His impact on the team has not been as much. Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand has stood tall for the team and has won a few games for Manchester United. Their recent victory came against Villareal when CR7 scored and the team won the game 2-0. While speaking about two stalwarts, said, "I’ve always been a Messi man... I actually think that for what Ronaldo’s output and actual numbers and goals in big finals and semi-finals and like we’ve seen — I think I might give him the edge now."

Rafael van der Vaart had also slammed Lionel Messi for his performance in PSG. In fact, he said that Messi should feel ashamed for the kind of performances put up by him. While comparing him to Ronaldo, the former Manchester United legend explained Ronaldo is working hard to working to take his team to another level. Whereas, Lionel Messi should be ashamed of her performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2021 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).