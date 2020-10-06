Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri has been tested positive for coronavirus which was confirmed earlier by the Switzerland FA. The Swiss international became the third player from the Merseyside club to have contracted the virus with new signing Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane being the other two. The 28-year-old has mainly been on the outskirts of the Liverpool team and has rarely featured for them this season. Sadio Mane Tests Positive for COVID-19, Liverpool Forward to Miss Club’s Next Premier League Match Against Aston Villa.

Xherdan Shaqiri was set to join Switzerland for international duty but will now sit out his country’s both matches in UEFA Nations League fixtures. ‘Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation.’ Switzerland FA said in an official statement about the winger. Liverpool 2–7 Aston Villa, Premier League 2020–21 Match Result: 'Nobody Getting Injured Is the Only Good Thing', Says Jurgen Klopp on Defeat.

‘The strict protective measures and requirements of UEFA for national teams in accordance with the ‘UEFA Return to Play Protocol’ have been strictly adhered to. Based on this, clarifications are currently underway with the local health authorities about how to proceed.’ The statement read further.

Switzerland are set to face Croatia in an international friendly at home before taking on Spain and Germany in the UEFA Nations League. The first game in UNL 2020-21 will be played against Spain of October 8 with the Germany fixture set to be played three days later. Vladimir Petkovic’s team are at the bottom of their group with just one point in two games.

Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to be back before the Premier League returns after the international break. Liverpool face Everton on October 17 and would be looking to bounce back from the 7-2 humiliation at Villa Park. The Switzerland international would be hoping that he could play some part in the Merseyside derby.

