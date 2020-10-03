Liverpool forward Sadio Mane gas tested positive for COVID-19, the club confirmed on Friday. Mane becomes the second member of Jurgen Klopp’s side to contract the virus after new signing Thiago Alcantara, who missed this week’s matches against Arsenal due to a positive result. "Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," the club announced in a statement. Mane will now self-isolate for the next 10 days and is out of Liverpool’s next Premier League 2020-21 trip to Aston Villa on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo Prepares for Important Serie A 2020-21 Game Against Napoli, Juventus Posts a Picture.

"The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall,” Liverpool club’s statement read. "However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are -- and will continue to -- follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time." Sergino Dest Excited to Rub Shoulders With Lionel Messi, Says ‘It's Amazing To Play With The Best Player In The World’ (Watch Video).

Mane, 28, made a fine start to the season and score both the goals in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Chelsea before also scoring once in the 3-1 league victory over Arsenal. He will miss the Premier League champions’ next match against Aston Villa but could return post the international break to play in the Merseyside derby on October 17.

Sadio Mane Tests COVID-19 Positive

A COVID-19 positive result requires the person affected to stay in self-isolation for 10 days and clear two more tests before he/she can return to the field. Both Mane and Thiago are now ruled out from the Aston Villa trip but with international break starting next week, both players will be fit and available when the Premier League resumes again two weeks later.

In Mane’s absence, Klopp can play new signing Diego Jota, who joined Liverpool from Wolves this summer. Jota scored in the 3-1 win over Arsenal after coming off the bench and will be confident of making his first Premier League start for the champions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).