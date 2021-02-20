Liverpool, stung by a hat-trick of defeats in the English Premier League, take on Everton in the latest installment of the Merseyside Derby. The Reds produced a spirited display in their European game against RB Leipzig with a 0-2 victory that should give them a lot of confidence. Although they are out of the title race in England, the defending champions have an important top-four battle ahead of themselves with Chelsea and West Ham United in fine form. They start the day in 6th place which is a cause for worry and a win is much needed against the Toffees. Everton are just behind Liverpool in the points table and head into the contest, winless in their last three matches. Fabinho and James Milner Add to Liverpool’s Injury Woes, Both Ruled Out of Everton Clash.

James Milner’s hamstring injury rules him out of the clash while the loss of Virgil Van Dijk in the reverse fixture still haunts the Reds. Alisson Becker had an error-free game against Leipzig and would be hoping for a similar display this evening. Thiago Alcantara has been accused of slowing down the Reds’ tempo but lack of alternatives means the Spanish midfielder should start the match. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane remain the key players going forward for Liverpool.

Big news for Everton ahead of the game is the possible return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has missed the last two games due to an injury. James Rodriguez is a threat for the visitors on the right flank and the Reds cannot allow him to cut inside and have a crack on the goal. Tom Davies will keep things tidy in midfield allowing Abdoulaye Doucoure to venture forward.

When is Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Everton match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on February 21, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at Anfield and will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Everton match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Everton match. Tough game for the Reds , particularly with their home form being so poor lately but it is one they just might clinch in the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2021 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).