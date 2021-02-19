Liverpool dealt another blow in their Premier League title defence with Fabinho and James Milner adding to the champions’ long growing injury list. The pair will miss Liverpool’s next league clash against Everton in the weekend. Coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed that both the midfielders are currently out with injuries. Liverpool are already missing centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez and forward Diego Jota due to long-term injuries. Midfielder Naby Keita is recovering and could make his return against Everton. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Manchester City Deny Approaching Barcelona Captain Regarding Potential Transfer.

Klopp also rubbished rumours about goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s injury and said the Brazilian custodian is fine and will be between the sticks when Everton come visiting on Saturday. Alisson has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks after error-prone matches against Manchester City and Leicester both of which Liverpool lost. The Brazilian committed three mistakes leading to goals in the last two matches. Those defeats have left Liverpool sixth in the league points table and virtually out of the title race. Cristiano Ronaldo Crashes Into Juventus Team-Mate Alex Sandro While Attempting A Dribble Against Porto in UCL 2020-21 Tie (Watch Video).

"Fab was not in training. Nothing really new with him or the others. They all get closer. Fab gets closer, Milly gets closer, Diogo [Jota] gets closer - but not close enough for the weekend,” Klopp told reporters ahead of the clash at Anfield.

Liverpool find themselves outside the top four for the first time in three seasons after six defeats, including three at home, from 24 league games. Klopp’s men are two points behind the fourth-placed Chelsea and can climb back into the UEFA Champions League spot with a win over Everton, who themselves are struggling, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are seventh in the league table three behind Liverpool and five behind the fourth place.

Like their Merseyside derby rivals, Everton have also lost their previous two league games, of which one came against relegation-battling Fulham at home. They followed that shock 0-2 loss with a 1-3 defeat against league leaders Man City once again at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 09:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).