Arsenal will be looking to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur to the fourth and final Champions League place in the points table, when they take on Crystal Palace in an away tie. The Londoners have been in fine form recently with four wins in their last five games. They hold two games in hand over rivals Tottenham Hotspur and three over another London club West Ham United. Lack of European football has aided Mikel Arteta in this campaign with the squad having to play just once a week. They have a real possibility to play in the Champions League next season after a long gap. Opponents Crystal Palace are 12th in the table and have a FA Cup semi-final to look forward to which highlights how impressive they have been. Crystal Palace versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 12:30 AM IST. Manchester United 1-1 Leicester City, Premier League 2021-22: Fred Rescues Point For Red Devils (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Michael Olise and Wilfred Zaha are a huge doubt for Crystal Palace owing to fitness issues. Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard are likely to start out wide in the event of these key players missing. Cheikhou Kouyate has an important role to lay in this match with Arsenal boasting of a strong midfield and the home side’s main defensive midfielder needs to cut down their passing channels. Conor Gallagher is a floater and will occupy several key spots in the attacking third.

Bernd Leno will continue to start for Arsenal in the absence of Aaron Ramsdale although the latter has now returned to first-team training. Cedric Soares is another player who will retain his place in the starting eleven with Takehiro Tomiyasu missing out. Martin Odegaard, Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka make up the front four for the visitors and this is where their true strength lies.

When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Selhurst Park. The game will be held on April 5, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match.

It should be a close game but Arsenal have what it takes to claim all three points and break into the top four again.

