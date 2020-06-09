Manchester United Advised to Sell Paul Pogba and Sign Jack Grealish by Former Star Michael Owen

Paul Pogba and Jack Grealish (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United during the January transfer window, and since his arrival, the 25-year-old has been nothing short of inspiring for the Red Devils. With Premier League returning from the coronavirus suspension next week, there is optimism in the United camp over their newest Portuguese star and Paul Pogba's partnership but Michael Owen feels that the record English champions should cash in on the French midfielder instead. Manchester United Premier League 2019–20 New Schedule.

In a recent interview, the former Red Devil said that the impact made by Bruno Fernandes has lowered the need of Paul Pogba in the Manchester United team and that that the world-cup winner should be sold in the summer, with those funds being used in the signing of Jack Grealish and other players. Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Wants Juventus Superstar Back at Old Trafford.

United have admired Jack Grealish for a long time with the Aston Villa main-man been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and Owen feels that the 24-year-old will suit United’s style of better than the French Superstar.

‘Pogba might just be dispensable if they get a big bid. If I was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I would get big money bearing in mind they’ve got Fernandes now and then you could go and invest in someone like Grealish. He might have the style that compliments Manchester United better than Pogba does at the moment,’ the former Man United striker said while speaking with Premier League Productions.

Manchester United will be back in action on June 19 where they will take on Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur. It will be interesting to see how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lines his team up as he will have all the big-name players available at his disposal.