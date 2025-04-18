Manchester, April 18: Manchester United booked their place in the semifinal of the Europa League, edging out Lyon 7-6 on aggregate in the quarterfinals. Ten-man Lyon came from behind to lead 3-2; but late goals in extra time from Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire sealed a memorable 5-4 victory (7-6 on aggregate) for the hosts, who will face Athletic Club in the semi-finals. Man United started on the front foot and took the lead after ten minutes, when Alejandro Garnacho cut back to Manuel Ugarte inside the Lyon box and the Uruguayan midfielder sent a shot flying past visiting goalkeeper Lucas Perri. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester United Head Coach Ruben Amorim Dismisses Bruno Fernandes Exit Rumours.

United almost doubled their lead on 36 minutes, the crossbar denying what would have been a spectacular volleyed goal from Bruno Fernandes, but a second goal did come for the hosts just before half-time, Harry Maguire sending a long ball forward for Diogo Dalot tocontrol and shoot low into the far corner, Europe League reports.

Both goalkeepers made important saves early in the second half, Perri to deny Garnacho on the run and André Onana to keep out Corentin Tolisso's bouncing shot from close range. Lyon began their rousing comeback with just under 20 minutes remaining, a series of headers inside the United box allowing Tolisso to nod in. The French side then found an equaliser eight minutes later; substitute Malick Fofana sent a cross which worked its way to Nicolás Tagliafico with Onana unable to prevent the ball from crossing the line. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester United, Manchester City Share Spoils As Manchester Derby Ends in Stalemate.

Despite losing Tolisso to a second yellow card on 89 minutes, Lyon took the lead at the end of the first period of extra time as Cherki pounced on an intercepted ball following Fofana's run and produced a quick, accurate finish.

Alexandre Lacazette then added a fourth from the penalty spot, only for Fernandes to quickly restore United's hopes with a spot kick of his own. In the 120th minute,e Kobbie Mainoo equalised with a curling strike, but incredibly, there was still time for Maguire, who had moved into a centre-forward role, to head an incredible winner to seal a thrilling win for United.

