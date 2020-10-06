Manchester United have identified former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as the perfect man to take the club forward in case they sack current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at home in their last Premier League match and have lost two of their opening three league matches in the new season. They have already shipped in 11 goals in three games putting Solskjaer on the firing line. Pochettino, who last coached Tottenham, is a proven figure in the Premier League and is highly regarded as one of the best coaches around. Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Atalanta Youngster Amad Traore Set To Sign With Red Devils.

Pressure is certainly mounting on Solskjaer after a horrific start to the season. United were thrashed 3-1 at home by Crystal Palace. Then somehow they beat Brighton before the embarrassment against Tottenham Hotspur once again at home. Woodward is said to be fond of Solskjaer and is not ready to sack him just yet. But he will have to put a plug on Solskjaer’s time if the performances don’t improve by November. Marcus Rashford, David De Gea and Harry Maguire Issue Apologies After Manchester United's 6-1 Home Defeat Against Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino has been out of a job since last September and is ready to take up the role at Manchester United. He last coached Tottenham to the UEFA Champions League final before being sacked by the club due to a series of poor results. The 48-year-old Argentine has already turned down Barcelona twice in the last six months and this could well be United’s final opportunity to get him on board.

Woodward is an admirer of Pochettino and had unsuccessfully tried to appoint him twice in the previous years. But with the Argentine now looking for a job, this could be United’s chance to appoint Pochettino as the coach. The Argentine will certainly relish the chance to make the fallen giants great again and help United win trophies, something which has been missing at the club for the last three years.

