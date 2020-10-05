Manchester United had a day to forget at Old Trafford at Sunday as the club were humbled 6-1 by Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane and Heung Min Son both scored twice in the match as the Red Devils suffered their joint-worst defeat at home in Premier League history. Following that loss, several United players have issued an apology for their performance and have vowed to do better. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Borussia Dortmund Star Spotted in UK Ahead of Potential Move.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for Manchester United in the just the second minute of the game as he converted from the spot to put his side in front. However, Spurs were quick to get themselves back in the game as Tanguy Ndombele levelled the score after a defensive mishap from the Red Devils and then Son Heung Min put his team in the lead following some brilliant work from skipper Harry Kane. The North London side then scored four goals without reply to record a 6-1 win.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford took to apologise to the club’s global fanbase. ‘First and foremost I'm a United fan, This is my club. I'm so proud to wear this shirt but there are no excuses, it's just not good enough and to every single fan around the world that tuned in today, I'm just so sorry,’ said the Englishman.

David De Gea also asked for forgiveness from Manchester United faithful as he wrote ‘We feel exactly like you. No excuses. Sorry’ on his social media.

We feel exactly like you. No excuses. Sorry pic.twitter.com/NRaUCDpcjX — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 4, 2020

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire wrote ‘Today was totally unacceptable, we apologise to the fans, you deserve so much more. There’s no excuses. One thing for sure is that we will do everything we can to put this right.’

After the international break, Manchester United face Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James’ Park. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be looking to bounce back from the demoralizing defeat but will have a tough on their hands as Steve Bruce’s team have lost just one of their four league games and are above the Red Devils in the points table.

