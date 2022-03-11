There have been multiple reports of Cristiano Ronaldo not being happy at Manchester United ever since he missed the Manchester derby a few days ago. The Portuguese was officially ruled out of the clash with a hip flexor injury but several rumours surfaced that he was actually left out of the team by head coach Ralf Rangnick, which prompted him to fly to Portugal. He however returned to training for Manchester United and rubbished rumours of his unhappiness at the club with an Instagram post. Cristiano Ronaldo Eager To ‘Help the Team’, Squashes Rumours of Him Being Unhappy at Manchester United (See Post)

Rangnick was asked whether he asked about Ronaldo's situation at the club, said, as quoted by Goal. com, "I don’t know, I’ve not asked him if he’s happy. For me it’s important he’s fit again. We will see with which formation and lineup we will play tomorrow." Ronaldo returned to training and he would be very crucial for Manchester United's chances of beating Tottenham. United play Spurs on Saturday in a virtual do-or-die clash. Should they lose, their chances of finishing top-four would take a huge hit. Rangnick also clarified whether Ronaldo would be available for the Spurs' clash. He said, "He resumed training yesterday, trained the whole day yesterday, he trained well like the rest of the day. I would have thought he would be available tomorrow.”

“It doesn’t make sense to look back, it doesn’t make sense at all to go through it all ago. He and Edi [Cavni] are both back in training and are both available for tomorrow," the German manager said, when he was asked about Ronaldo's visit to Portugal after not being part of the Manchester derby. Manchester United suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

