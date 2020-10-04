Edinson Cavani is set to complete a late move to Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer deadline day. The 33-year-old Uruguayan international has been a free agent since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season and is likely to join United on a one-year deal with an additional option to extend the contract for another 12 months. He is set to travel to England on Sunday to complete the move ahead of deadline day. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Diogo Dalot Set to Move to AC Milan on Season-Long Loan Deal.

United have already agreed personal terms with the striker. But the club have to still negotiate the agent fee with Cavani’s agent demanding 10 million Euros, a figure that led to the collapse of a deal with Benfica and Atletico Madrid. But the Old Trafford hierarchy have agreed to negotiate an agent fee and sign the former PSG striker.

Reports have indicated that the 33-year-old is also keen to move to the Premier League and had already held talks with several other top clubs but disagreement over wages as well as the huge agent fees led to a break in talks. Real Madrid and Juventus were also in contention but dropped out of the race due to their refusal to offer a long-term deal.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted the Cavani has agreed personal terms until 2022 with United and is set to travel to England on Sunday (October 4) to complete the move with the club also trying to sort out the huge agent fee.

Manchester United Set to Sign Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani agent also confirmed the agreement on personal terms with Manchester United. Agents fee to be agreed on next hours [#MUFC to get it sorted for bit less than €10m]. Medicals pending - Edinson will fly to Manchester today. Here we go is coming 🔴 #ManUtd #Cavani — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

Cavani, who joined PSG from Napoli in 2013, scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for the French club and enjoyed a trophy-laden campaign at the club. He remains PSG’s record goalscorer and had lifted six Ligue 1 titles with PSG in seven seasons at the club. Cavani has also scored 50 goals in 116 international appearances for Uruguay.

If a deal is agreed, Cavani could make his United debut against his former club PSG, who United play in the UEFA Champions League group stage match on October 20. Meanwhile, the club are still in talks with Borussia Dortmund and are trying to negotiate a deal for the signing of Jadon Sancho while Porto left-back Alex Telles is also close to signing for the Premier League club.

