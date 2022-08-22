Manchester United takes on Liverpool in a Monday night encounter at Old Trafford with the game marred by a planned protest by the home team's fans against the Glazer regime. The Red Devils have made a horror start to the campaign with two embarrassing losses so far and currently lie in the relegation zone. Their new manager Erik Ten Haag has criticized the players openly and it will be interesting to see the response he gets from this squad. While the management has become lively in the transfer market and expects to get two more players in addition to the prize scalp of Casemiro. Opponents Liverpool have been poor too and have two draws to show for their efforts. But they have enjoyed playing against United off late and start as the favourites. Manchester United versus Liverpool will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 12:30 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Looks Focused As He Trains Hard Ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool Clash.

Anthony Martial is back in training for Manchester United but is not fit to start which means Cristiano Ronaldo will get the nod as the lone striker. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been woeful and need to raise their game significantly. There are talks of Donny Van de Beek starting alongside Fred in midfield with Cristian Eriksen dropping to the bench. In defence, we might see Harry Maguire getting axed. Manchester United Transfer News: Antony Left Out of Ajax Squad As He Forces Move To Premier League Giants.

Liverpool will be without the services of Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Joel Matip. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson will be present though and they can make the difference in midfield for the visitors. Mo Salah loves playing against Manchester United and him can Luis Diaz can rip apart the home side's backline. Expect Fabinho to play a crucial role as the holding forward.

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Old Trafford. The game will be held on August 23, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the TManchester United vs Liverpool match.

Manchester United have been poor so far and it looks like they are finding it tough to adapt to Erik Ten Hag's style of play. Expect a drubbing at the hands of Liverpool this evening.

