Barcelona are looking to secure the signing of Lyon star Memphis Depay but the Dutchman cannot be a member of the Spanish side unless they off-load some of the current players. Ronald Koeman was appointed as the new manager of the La Liga team following the sacking of Quique Setien and wants the former Manchester United player to be his first major signing at the club but will have to wait. Memphis Depay Transfer News Latest Update: Barcelona Set to Announce Dutch Player Signing This Week After Reaching Agreement With Lyon.

According to certain reports, Barcelona have agreed on personal terms with Memphis Depay and are set to announce him in the coming weeks. However, Lyon president Jean Michael Aulas stated that the Spanish side cannot afford to sign the Dutch international player due to the financial effects of coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona Transfer News Latest Update: Memphis Depay Set to Sign With Catalan Side.

It is understood that Memphis Depay is available at a transfer fee of €25 million and Barcelona must pay that amount if they want to sign him. However, Ronald Koeman, who wants the player at the club, stated that the Spanish side must first sell players if they are to make new signings. ‘For Depay to arrive, you must first sell.’ The Barcelona boss told Fox Sports Netherlands.

Barcelona are looking to rebuild their squad after the humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League but since then have been unable to sell players who don’t fit in Ronald Koeman’s plan. Luis Suarez, Samuel Umtiti are the players reportedly on their way out of the club but there are no takers for them.

Due to the unavailability of funds and La Liga’s rule on the number of players in a respective squad, Barcelona are unable to bring in new players. The Catalan giants are linked with several players but it looks highly unlikely that they will be able to sign anyone unless they sell some deadweights.

‘We're working towards the new season and I think we will go into it with the same group of players that we have now for pre-season.’ Said Koeman. Barcelona begin their La Liga campaign on September 27, 2020, against Villarreal.

