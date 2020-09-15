Barcelona are set to complete their first major signing of the summer transfer window as the Catalan giants have decided to sign Lyon star Memphis Depay. The Netherlands international has been on the books of the Spanish side as new manager Ronald Koeman is a huge fan of the player and wants him to be an important part for the Blaugranas in the upcoming season. Memphis Depay Agrees Personal Terms With Catalan Giants.

According to Mike Verweij of De Telegraph, Barcelona will sign Memphis Depay and the signing will be made official in the coming weeks. The Blaugranas have been in contact with the Dutch player for a while but haven’t yet submitted an official bid for French side Lyon for their star attacker. However, it is understood that the Catalan will soon submit an official bid for the winger. Antoine Griezmann Transfer News Update: Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal Interested in Barcelona Striker.

Barcelona will pay a transfer fee of €30m (including add-ons) for the Netherlands international as they have already agreed personal terms with him. Manchester United were also linked with the player but will not match Barcelona’s bid. It is understood that Ronald Koeman spoke with the player a few days ago.

The Netherlands international is understood to join the Catalan side on a deal until 2024. The 26-year-old will add to the already impressive attacking talent of Barcelona and will be the third player in the forward line that has been brought in by the Blaugranas along with Pedri from La Palmas and Trincao from Benfica.

Speaking of other transfer targets of Barcelona, Lautraro Martinez, who was tipped to replace Luis Suarez upfront, is set to stay at Inter Milan as the Italian club are unwilling to reduce the asking price for the striker. Gini Wijnaldum is also on the books of Barcelona but a deal with Liverpool remains complicated.

