Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: A massive showdown awaits Chelsea and Liverpool as the two English giants clash in a Saturday evening encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have lost their last two matches in the Premier League and have not won in their last three, dropping to the 8th spot in the table. Manager Enzo Maresca needs to turn around their fortunes quickly before they become irrelevant in the title race. Opponents and defending champions Liverpool have suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions and manager Arne Slot will be plotting their revival. With Arsenal and Manchester City closing in on them, the Reds will be under pressure before this tie. Chelsea versus Liverpool will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 10:00 PM IST.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Cole Palmer, and Liam Delap are all missing in action for Chelsea due to injuries. Joao Pedro received a red card in the Champions League, but is all set to start here as the central striker. Pedro Neto and Estevao will try and use their pace to create chances out wide. Enzo Fernandez will drop back to central midfield, where he will partner Moises Caicedo. Facundo Buonanotte will be the pick for the playmaker role.

Alisson Becker will be a major miss for Liverpool in this game, with the goalkeeper suffering from a hamstring injury. Alexander Isak will be the leader of the attacking unit for the visitors, with Dominik Szoboszlai in the no 10 role ahead of Florian Wirtz. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, the preferred midfield pair, are available for this game. Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Victor Osimhen's Solitary Goal Helps Turkish Giants Secure Fighting Victory Against Liverpool.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Match Details

Match Chelsea vs Brighton Date Saturday, October 4 Time 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Stamford Bridge, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea are set to lock horns with Liverpool in what is expected to be a blockbuster clash in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 4. The Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Stamford Bridge and it will start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Chelsea vs Liverpool live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Chelsea vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. It will be an end-to-end contest right from the onset, with Liverpool securing a 1-2 victory.

