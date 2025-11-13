Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Moldova vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Italy are looking destined to feature in the playoffs in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, given how Norway has dominated Group I. As things stand, it will take a catastrophic debacle for Norway not to end up as the group winners. Italy will, however, look to do what is in their hands and that is to win their remaining games, starting this evening against Moldova in an away battle. Gennaro Gatusso is doing a wonderful job in charge of the national team and the winning spirit is certainly back within the squad. Hosts Moldova are rock bottom in the standings and have lost five out of their six games played and this will be another acid test for them. Moldova versus Italy will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 1:15 AM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Republic Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Virgiliu Postolachi and Sergiu Perciun will form the strike partnership for Moldova in the final third. In midfield, Nichita Motpan misses out for the home side due to injury. Vadim Rață, Victor Bogaciuc, and Mihail Caimacov will form the midfield three for Moldova. Andriy Kozhukhar in goal should expect a busy day at goal as they come up against the quality of the Italian forward line.

Nicolo Barella is suspended for Italy and Bryan Cristante will likely replace him in the starting eleven. Federico Chiesa has turned out the chance to represent the national team while Gianluca Scamacca returns to the squad. Sandro Tonali and Manuel Locatelli will be the key players in midfield for the visitors. Mateo Retegui will be tasked with the goal scoring in the final third with the support of Riccardo Orsolini and Mattia Zaccagni. Cristiano Ronaldo Talks About His Retirement Plan, 40-Year-Old CR7 Reveals 'It Will Be Soon' (Watch Video).

Moldova vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Moldova vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Friday, November 14 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau, Moldova Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 (Live Telecast) and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Moldova vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Italy National Football Team is set to cross swords with the Moldova National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Friday, November 14. The Moldova vs Italy FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers is set to be played at the Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau, Moldova and it will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rat Runs Onto the Pitch During Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Cardiff, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Moldova vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Moldova vs Italy live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For Moldova vs Italy online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Moldova vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Moldova vs Italy live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Italy have quality in their ranks and they should score a few goals enroute an easy victory.

