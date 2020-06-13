Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Leonardo Bonucci Launches Passionate Defense of Cristiano Ronaldo After He Misses Penalty Against Milan in Copa Italia Semi-Final

Football IANS| Jun 13, 2020 10:03 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Turin, June 13: Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci came to the aid of forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter missed a penalty in the team's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Milan on Friday night. In the team's first competitive action following coronavirus stoppage, Ronaldo struck the 16th minute penalty on the woodwork as the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate against 10-man Milan at the Allianz Arena.

Juventus, however, progressed into the final on the basis of away goal which they had scored during the first leg 1-1 draw in Milan in February. Following the end of the match, Bonucci leapt into Ronaldo's defence and stated he and the team will return to best soon. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts Angrily After Getting a Yellow Card During Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Tie (Watch Video).

"Even the greatest miss. Cristiano is always important for us," Bonucci told Rai Sport as per Goal.com. "He increases the pressure on opponents' defenders. "He was unfortunate today and (Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi) Donnarumma did well. We'll see a great Juventus and a great Ronaldo again."

The final is scheduled for June 17 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. This year's Italian Cup will be the first football trophy in the world to be awarded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

