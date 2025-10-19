Inter Miami will be back in action in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 as they will aim for the second spot in the league table. Inter Miami are now knocked out of the MLS 2025 Supporter's Shield race and they are eyeing for a strong finish to the season ahead of the play-off. Inter Miami were the defending champions but their poor performance this season in the absence of Lionel Messi has not helped them maintain consistency. Now they have to win their last match and hope for other results to go their way to finish second. Inter Miami have a strong head-to-head record against Nashville and they will back themselves to win this time. ‘Incredible’ Lionel Messi Shares Post As Star Argentina Footballer Celebrates 21st Anniversary of His Barcelona Debut.

Meanwhile, Nashville are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, with only three points separating them from the three clubs below them in the standings. They have lost their last four outings against Inter Miami and it means they will face a tough challenge in this game. Their spot in the MLS playoffs is yet to be confirmed, with three other clubs waiting to pounce on an error. Nashville has more wins than Columbus Crew but Orlando City and Chicago Fire has kept the pressure on them. They will hope to utilise Inter Miami's poor away record this season against them and secure three points.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match Details

Match Nashville SC vs Inter Miami Date Sunday, October 19 Time 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast in India

When is Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami CF will visit Nashville SC in MLS 2025 on Sunday, October 19. The Nashville SC vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee, and it will kick off at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nashville SC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami match live on television in India. For the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below. Lionel Messi's India Trip Cancelled? Argentina Football Star's Visit to Kerala Likely to Be Called Off As AFA Set to Undergo Schedule Change, Says Report.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Nashville SC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have a MLS season pass.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcaster). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2025 12:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).