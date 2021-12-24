Odisha FC and FC Goa are set to take on each other in the Indian Super League 2021-22 on Friday, December 24. The match would be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. Odisha FC and FC Goa began their respective campaigns in contrasting fashion but now, they are separated by just two points after six games. Odisha FC got off to a solid start to the season but two consecutive defeats in their last two matches have somewhat derailed their campaign and Kiko Ramirez's side needs to regroup and plan ahead to improve results going further. With three wins and as many losses in six games, now is the time for a turnaround or else, it might be late.Cristiano Ronaldo’s Arrival at Juventus in 2018 Led the Club To Lose Its DNA, Claims Gianluigi Buffon

FC Goa on the other hand, lost their first three games in a row but have managed to rebuild what looked like a struggling campaign so far. They have registered two wins and it would be interesting to see how new coach Derrick Pereira guides his side. Juan Ferrando's departure surely is a blow for the Gaurs but they have a lot of potential to turn things around this season.

When is Odisha FC vs FC Goa FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Odisha FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on December 24, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the OFC vs FCG clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

