Two mid-table teams in the Indian Super League – Odisha and Punjab – will battle it out for three points this evening with both out of contention for the playoff stage. Odisha have just one win in their last five games, and they have lost twice in this period. Punjab too have a similar record in their past five encounters and that has led them to drop to ninth in the standings. Inconsistency has been a major problem for both these clubs and they will need to put in an extra shift here to claim all three points. Odisha versus Punjab will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and telecasted on the Sports18 network from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25: Playoffs Contenders Odisha FC, Punjab FC Look To Avoid Consecutive Losses.

Odisha will be without the services of two key players in this game with midfielder Ahmed Johouh and defender Mourtada Fall suspended. Diego Mauricio in the frontline is a threat to the opposition. Hugo Boumous is the main playmaker in this team Carlos Delgado and Thoiba Singh will form the central defensive partnership.

Punjab have everyone fit and available for selection which is a positive. Luka Majcen plays the lone striker up top with Nihal Sudeesh as the playmaker. Ezequiel Vidal and Muhammad Suhail bring their dynamic passing range in midfield with Nikhil Prabhu playing deep in a sweeper role. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: Bengaluru FC Roars Back Into Top 5, Moves To Fourth Spot in Standings After Win Over Jamshedpur FC.

When is Odisha FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Odisha FC will face Punjab FC in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Monday, February 10. The Odisha FC vs Punjab FC match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Odisha FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. The Odisha FC vs Punjab FC live telecast will be available on the Sports18 Khel and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Odisha FC vs Punjab FC online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Odisha FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Odisha FC vs Punjab FC live streaming online for free. Odisha playing at home should find a way to win this game by a solitary goal.

