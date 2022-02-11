Paris Saint Germain will take on Rennes in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Parc des Prices Stadium in Paris on February 11, 2022 (late Friday night) as both teams ain for maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Unveil Chicago Bulls-Inspired PSG's New Kit For 2021-22 Season.

Paris Saint Germain bounced back from their French Cup defeat with a sensational performance against Lille, registering a 5-1 win. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have a 13 point lead at the top of the table and will be hoping to extend that. Meanwhile, Rennes have fallen off the pace in recent times as two wins in five games has seen them fall behind in the Champions League qualification race but they will be hoping to get back on track

When is for PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Rennes match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on February 12, 2022 (Saturday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 are likely to telecast the game on TV.

PSG vs Rennes, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

