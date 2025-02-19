PSV Eindhoven are set to host Italian stalwarts Juventus FC for the second leg fixture of the UEFA Champions League knock-out stage. The hosts are trailing by a goal from the first leg, when they lost 1-2 at Allianz Stadium, Turin. To book a slot in the round of 16, they will have to win by a minimum of two goals here, or by a goal and then also the penalty shootouts. Giants Juventus FC with their superior squad are favourites in this game, and it will be tough for PSV to edge past Thiago Motta's men. UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Results: Juventus Beat PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint Germain Down Brest in Play-Off First Leg.

In that last game where Juventus won 2-1, Weston Kennie and Samuel Mbangula scored for the Italian side, while PSV's lone goal was struck by star player Ivan Perisic. Juventus with their lethal attack can easily get past through, like they did in their last game against Serie A giants Inter Milan. If PSV dreams of making a comeback and booking a RO16 slot, they need to get more shots on target, something they failed to keep in the first leg.

When is PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match? Date Time and Venue

PSV Eindhoven and Juventus FC are set to clash off for a round of 16 spot in the second leg fixture of the UEFA Champions League knock-out stage on Thursday, February 20. The PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus match will be played at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. For PSV vs Juventus online viewing options look below. Change in Champions League Knock-Out Games Format? Report Claims UEFA to Remove Extra-Time and Head Straight To Penalties.

How to Get Live Streaming of PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus match on the JioTV app for free.

