UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Italian champions Napoli suffered a defeat to Manchester City in their opening game of the Champions League but bounced back in style against Sporting Lisbon. They will now look to build on to that result when they take on PSV Eindhoven in an away tie this evening. Manager Antonio Conte is already facing a lot of pressure from the chasing pack in their domestic league and the challenge only grows further when they meet top sides in Europe. Opponents PSV have just a point on board so far and their struggles in the Champions League are well known. They will have to be on top of their game to face a side of the calibre of Napoli. UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Bayer Leverkusen CEO Simon Rolfes Finds Peace Again After Turbulent Summer.

Ruben van Bommel is now a long term absentee for PSV due to a knee injury. Kiliann Sildillia and Alassane Plea will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the home side. Ivan Perisic is their key attacker and his ability to put in those telling crosses from out wide makes him special. Guus Til will be the focal point in attack with Dennis Man completing the front three. Jerdy Schouten will partner Joey Veerman and Ismael Saibari in midfield.

Scott McTominay is a major doubt for the game for Napoli due to an ankle injury. Stanislav Lobotka, Amir Rrahmani, Matteo Politano along with Romelu Lukaku misses out for the visitors. Kevin de Bruyne is the heartbeat of this side in midfield and he will need to come up with those quality passes. Lorenzo Lucca plays the lone striker role and he will need to hold the ball and get other players involved in the final third.

PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli Date Wednesday, October 22 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Telecast, Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Newcastle United will take on Benfica at their home in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22. The PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli live telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels due to their other commitments. For the PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli online viewing option, read below. Cheikh Toure, 18-Year-Old Senegalese Goalkeeper, Murdered After Being Kidnapped.

How to Get Live Streaming of PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Both the teams like to attack from the word go with their high tempo play. Expect the game to end in a 2-2 draw which will only disappoint PSV further.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).