Lionel Messi is coming to India. The news must be known to every fan in the sub-continent by now. Lionel Messi has himself confirmed that he will be coming to India in December for the "GOAT India Tour 2025" event. The Argentine superstar will be visiting India from December 13 to December 15, attending events in three cities: Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. The tickets have gone live, and most have been sold. In fact, tickets in some cities have been declared sold out for the event. Will Lionel Messi Play With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in 7v7 Celebrity Match During GOAT India Tour 2025 Mumbai Event?.

On December 13, Lionel Messi will be visiting the City of Joy, Kolkata. The same city where he played his first match as the captain of Argentina in 2011. He will visit the same Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). On December 14, LM10 will visit the India City of Dreams, Mumbai, for the tour at the Wankhede Stadium. On December 15, the former FC Barcelona legend will pay a visit to the capital of India, Delhi, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. On that note, know if Luis Suarez or Rodrigo De Paul will accompany the GOAT in his visit to India.

Will Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul Visit India With Lionel Messi During His India Tour 2025?

It has been officially announced by the organizer of the "GOAT India Tour 2025" event that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, will be coming to India for the occasion. So, yes, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul will join Lionel Messi for the "GOAT India Tour 2025". Lionel Messi India Tour 2025 Tickets: How to Buy Tickets to Watch Argentina and Inter Miami Star?.

Organiser Confirms Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul Visit

Luis Suarez has been a long-time associate of Lionel Messi. They played for many years, creating many memories, records, and winning many trophies at FC Barcelona. Now, they play in Inter Miami. Rodrigo De Paul has been at Lionel Messi's current club and Argentina national football team mate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).