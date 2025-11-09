La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid have won their last four matches in the Spanish La Liga and will be looking to consolidate their place at the top when they take on Rayo Vallecano in an away tie this evening. The Los Blancos have been the best team in the league without an iota of doubt, but cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal at any moment, such is the level of competition. They were beaten by Liverpool in Europe midweek and will be keen to return to winning ways. Opponents Rayo Vallecano are 11th but have been decent in recent weeks, with three victories in the last five, setting up for a quality tie. Rayo Vallecano versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the FanCode app from 8:45 PM IST. UCL 2025–26 Results: Arsenal, Bayern Munich Stay Perfect, Liverpool Beat Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League.

Rayo Vallecano’s absentee list includes Luiz Felipe and Abdul Mumin due to injuries, while Diego Mendez will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Jorge de Frutos, Alemao, and Alvaro Garcia will form the front three for the hosts. Pathé Ciss Pedro Díaz will likely sit deep and act as the defensive cover, allowing Isi Palazón to help with the attacking play.

Real Madrid have Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Franco Mastantuono ruled out due to injuries and ace midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni now joins this list due to a hamstring injury. Kylian Mbappe has been in prolific goalscoring form for the hosts and he will have Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes as his wingers. Arda Guler, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham will make up the midfield three for the visitors. Brazilian Model Anna Silva Calls Real Madrid Footballer Vinicius 'Sex Maniac', Alleges Los Blancos Star of Sending Her Inappropriate Pictures.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Date Sunday, November 2 Time 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2025-26 on Sunday, November 2. The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid and it will start at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid La Liga online viewing options. Vinicius Jr Apologises For His Reaction After Xabi Alonso Substituted Him During Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico, Says 'Sometimes Passion Gets the Better of Me'.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Real Madrid have real quality about them and should secure an easy win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2025 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).