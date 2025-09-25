UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: Salzburg will face FC Porto at home in the UEFA Europa League, with both teams looking to secure a victory in their opening game of their European campaign. Salzburg were knocked out of the Champions League qualification tie by Club Brugge and the team that finished second in the Austrian league now finds themselves playing in the second tier of continental trophy. Porto are currently top of the Liga Portugal and are in sublime form. Their away record in Europe has been poor and a cause of worry. Salzburg versus Porto will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Erling Haaland Breaks Ruud van Nistelrooy's Record, Becomes Fastest Player To Score 50 UCL Goals During Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match.

Karim Konate, Takumu Kawamura, and John Mellberg are the players missing out for Salzburg due to injuries. Soumaila Diabate is all set to serve a domestic suspension after a red card in the last match but will feature here. Moussa Yeo is the key playmaker in this team and looks to create chances for striker Yorbe Vertessen.

Samu Aghehowa will be the central striker with Borja Sainz and Pepê on the wings. Alan Varela will make the side tick with his passing game in midfield. Luuk de Jong misses out for the visitors. Pepe and Borja Sainz will be deployed out wide and look to put in those telling crosses in the box. Ballon d'Or 2025 Winners List: Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati and Others Who Won Honours At 69th Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony.

RB Salzburg vs Porto Match Details

Match RB Salzburg vs Porto Date Friday, September 26 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Red Bull Arena, Salzburg Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is RB Salzburg vs Porto UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue RB Salzburg is set to take on Porto in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Friday, September 26. The RB Salzburg vs Porto match is set to be played at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg and it is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Where to Get Live Telecast of RB Salzburg vs Porto UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the RB Salzburg vs Porto live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the RB Salzburg vs Porto online viewing options, read below. England Forward Jadon Sancho Ready To Enter the Peak Years of His Career With Aston Villa. How to Watch Live Streaming of RB Salzburg vs Porto UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch RB Salzburg vs Porto live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Salzburg at home should do enough to earn a well-deserved victory in the end.

