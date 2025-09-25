UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: Salzburg will face FC Porto at home in the UEFA Europa League, with both teams looking to secure a victory in their opening game of their European campaign. Salzburg were knocked out of the Champions League qualification tie by Club Brugge and the team that finished second in the Austrian league now finds themselves playing in the second tier of continental trophy. Porto are currently top of the Liga Portugal and are in sublime form. Their away record in Europe has been poor and a cause of worry. Salzburg versus Porto will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Erling Haaland Breaks Ruud van Nistelrooy's Record, Becomes Fastest Player To Score 50 UCL Goals During Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match.
Karim Konate, Takumu Kawamura, and John Mellberg are the players missing out for Salzburg due to injuries. Soumaila Diabate is all set to serve a domestic suspension after a red card in the last match but will feature here. Moussa Yeo is the key playmaker in this team and looks to create chances for striker Yorbe Vertessen.
Samu Aghehowa will be the central striker with Borja Sainz and Pepê on the wings. Alan Varela will make the side tick with his passing game in midfield. Luuk de Jong misses out for the visitors. Pepe and Borja Sainz will be deployed out wide and look to put in those telling crosses in the box. Ballon d'Or 2025 Winners List: Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati and Others Who Won Honours At 69th Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony.
RB Salzburg vs Porto Match Details
