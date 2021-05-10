Real Madrid squandered an opportunity to climb on top of the La Liga 2020-21 points table after snatching a late 2-2 draw against Sevilla at home on Sunday. Zinedine Zidane’s side looked to be heading towards another disappointing defeat before Toni Kroos’ shot in the 94th minute took a big deflection off Eden Hazard and found the net to salvage a late draw for Real Madrid. More importantly, it kept the La Liga 2020-21 title race still alive for each of the top four sides. A win could have taken Real to the top and made them title favourites. Real Madrid 2–2 Sevilla, La Liga 2020–21 Result: Late Eden Hazard Goal Rescues a Point for Los Blancos, Keep Title Race Alive.

Atletico Madrid remained on top with 77 points while Real and Barcelona are two points behind each with three rounds remaining. Sevilla at fourth are six points far from Diego Simeone’s men. Fernando Reyes put Sevilla ahead in a first-half dominated by the visitors. Real had a goal from Karim Benzema ruled out for offside before Marco Asensio came off the bench to equalise for the hosts. Zinedine Zidane 'Bit Angry' After Handball Episode Sees Real Madrid Play Out 2-2 Draw Against Sevilla.

But in an extraordinary turn of events, Sevilla found themselves ahead again after Ivan Rakitic scored from the spot. Sevilla were awarded a penalty after a VAR review adjudged Eder Militao to have handled the ball but only after Karim Benzema had earned a spot-kick at the other end for a foul from Sevilla goalkeeper Bono. But VAR handed a penalty to Sevilla for an earlier handball from which Rakitic calmly scored and put Sevilla 2-1 ahead.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Goal Video Highlights

Minutes later Benzema was once again at the centre of action and seemed to levelled the scores for Real with a headed goal from Alvaro Odriozola’s cross. But a VAR review found the full-back to be marginally off-side and the goal was chalked off. Real Madrid eventually found the net at the death when Kroos’ shot from outside the box took a deflection off Eden Hazard’s leg and raced into the net to salvage a point and a draw.

