After a successful Quarter final victory against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid return to the LaLiga to resume proceedings against Celta Vigo at home. Real Madrid had a stuttering run in the LaLiga lately which has made them trail behind league leaders Barcelona by 11 points and have very slim chances to come back in the contention. They have shown contrasting form at the UEFA Champions League, making their way into the semifinal of the competition for a third consecutive time. Rodrygo Goes has been in form and that has boosted the attacking potential of the Los Blancos, which has looked pedestrian at times during the league. A win for them at home will help them break distance with third placed Atletico Madrid who face a tough tie on Sunday against Barcelona. Celta Vigo, on the other hand are a competitive side and with 36 points from 29 games, currently sit at the 12th position. They have consistently found ways in the previous season to trouble big opponents and punched above their weight to find mid-table finishes. They will definitely fancy their chances against a chaotic and inconsistent Real Madrid side. although the task is definitely not easy for them. Lionel Messi Produces Stunning Assist To Set Up Kylian Mbappe From His Own Half During PSG’s 2–1 Win Over Angers in Ligue 1 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Carlo Ancelotti has both of his left backs injured. Ferland Mendy is yet to be available while David Alaba is the latest addition to the list after he sustained an injury against Chelsea. In all probabilities, it will extend the run of Eduardo Camavinga as left back. Benzema also took a knock in the Chelsea game but he is set to be available for selection.

For Celta Vigo, Diego Alves and Oscar Mingueza will miss the game. Huga Mallo will also miss the game due to suspension. They will be looking at veteran striker Iago Aspas to once again deliver against a top side.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match

Defending champions Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, April 15. The game will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match Live Telecast

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Real Madrid and Cadiz will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD/HD.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match Live Streaming

The broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid start as favourites to win all three points on offer.

