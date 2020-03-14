Paulo Dybala Denies the Rumours of Getting Affected by Coronavirus

Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After Juventus’ Daniele Rugani getting affected by Coronavirus, it was said that even his teammate Paulo Dybala was tested positive COVID-19. The news spread like wildfire and was carried across social media. However, the Argentine denied the rumours of getting affected due to Coronavirus. Dybala took to social media and wrote that he is absolutely fine and currently in voluntary isolation. With this message, Dybala’s fans heaved a sigh of relief. Prior to this, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were the names who were tested positive. Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea Test Positive for Coronavirus.

With the global outbreak of Coronavirus, all Serie A games have been postponed until April 3rd 2020. Other leagues like Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1 could follow the footsteps of Serie A or host the matches behind closed doors. A couple of days ago, the match between Manchester City and Arsenal had already been postponed due to coronavirus.

Hola a todos, quería confirmar que estoy bien y en aislamiento voluntario. Gracias a todos por los mensajes y espero que esten bien 🙏 #NoFakeNews #coronavirus — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 13, 2020

Paulo Dybala’s teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has also expressed his intentions of staying at him in Portugal after Italy is facing a severe crisis due to Coronavirus. Dybala was supposed to play alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, but with the pandemic situation, it is still not clear if the matches will happen or not. Dybala was supposed to play a couple of games for Argentina- one on March 26 and the second on March 31.