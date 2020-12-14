A while ago, the Champions League 2020-21 announced the draws for the round of 16. The major highlight of the draw was that Neymar Jr will be back at Camp Nou and battle it out against Lionel Messi. Needless to say that the fans can’t contain their excitement and have started posting tweets on social media where they have stated that they were really pepped up seeing the two stalwarts of the game battle it out. Neymar has had a special liking towards Messi and the two even share a great rapport with each other. UCL 2020-21 Round of 16 Schedule: Here's Who is Playing Who After Champions League Draw.

Needless to say that the fans want to see who walks away with the last laugh between the two. In the previous round, the major highlight for Barcelona was their game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus. In the first game in Turin, CR7 was not a part of the game and it was Juventus who walked away with the last laugh. In the second match we had Cristiano Ronaldo's team winning the game 3-0 with CR7's brace in Camp Nou. For now, let's have a look at the tweets where the fans are keen to watch Neymar and Messi battle it out against each other.

#UCLdraw Dream match who's also cant wait Barcelona vs PSG pic.twitter.com/HOK0kXoy3F — #Rugal (@KayFREEEZE1) December 14, 2020

New El Classico Game?

FC Barcelona vs PSG Champions League 2021 Highlights 🔥🔥 | The New UCL Clasico ⚡️ | The Game of the Year ? pic.twitter.com/YnTjHIjUL3 — Jeremy 🇶🇦 (@JeremyNwt) December 14, 2020

Kings vs Prince

It's LIONEL MESSI VS NEYMAR JR 👑 King vs The Prince #BarçaPSG#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/2fb4lxNrQ7 — افضال سدھو (@AfzaalSidhuZ) December 14, 2020

Barcelona

LESSGO MESSI VS NEYMAR 😱... Ah shit Barca are gonna go down 😭 pic.twitter.com/9QBJuIZbqa — Joel Thomas (@Fantastic_Y1) December 14, 2020

Neymar will return to Camp Nou

OFFICIAL: It's PSG Vs FC Barcelona In UCL Round Of 16..😳 Neymar will return to camp nou. Messi vs Neymar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i3zkZndeac — Barcelonista-Anil🇳🇵 (@messianil010) December 14, 2020

Meanwhile, yet another battle which is expected to be a mouth-watering tie is the match between Lazio and Liverpool. Manchester City will take on Monchengladbach.

