Juventus will aim to extend their winning run in Serie A 2019-20 when they face Udinese in their next encounter. The match will be played at the Dacia Arena on Thursday (July 23). Courtesy a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo against Lazio, Juventus tightened their grip at the top of team standings and will want to register another thumping victory. On the other hand, Udinese, who are placed at the 16th position, are under the threat of dropping down to Serie B next season. Meanwhile, dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to pick choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for UDI vs JUV match. Cristiano Ronaldo & Team Focused For the Game Against Udinese As Juventus Inches Closer to Winning Serie A 2019-20.

Ronaldo, who scored his 30th goal of the season against Lazio, has been in terrific form in the last few matches and is expected to come good against Udinese too. Also, The Old Lady have a five-game winning streak against the hosts and their sixth victory also looks inevitable. Notably, Udinese have won only one match since the restart of the season while Juventus lost only encounter during this period. So, Maurizio Sarri's men are clear favourites to win the game while the home team must leave no stones unturned to cause an upset. Now, let’s look at the ideal dream11 team of the match.

Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this game.

Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Bram Nuytinck (UDI), Matthijs De Ligt (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV) can be selected as the defenders for this fantasy team.

Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Seko Fofana (UDI), Ken Sema (UDI), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Miralem Pjanić (JUV) should be picked as the midfielders for this clash.

Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards– Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV) and Stefano Okaka (UDI) will lead the attacking line.

Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Bram Nuytinck (UDI), Matthijs De Ligt (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Seko Fofana (UDI), Ken Sema (UDI), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Miralem Pjanić (JUV), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Paulo Dybala (JUV), Stefano Okaka (UDI).

Juventus talisman and forward Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should undoubtedly be named as the captain of your fantasy team while his partner-in-crime Paulo Dybala (JUV) can be chosen as vice-captain.

