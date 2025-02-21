The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round-of-16 draw results are out. On one end, PSV will be locking horns with EPL giants Arsenal, Club Brugge will be clashing with Aston Villa FC, while two top European sides Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool will also face off for the RO16 affair. The draw also decided the fate of defending champions Real Madrid CF, who will probably be playing the most high-voltage fixture of the round, facing arch-rivals Atletico Madrid, making clashes of the Madrid Derby to look at. On the other hand, Spanish giants FC Barcelona will be facing Benfica, German biggies Borussia Dortmund will have to clash off with LOSC Lille, Feyenoord, and Inter Milan will also be facing each other, while German giants Bayern Munich and Bundesliga 2024-25 winners Bayer Leverkusen will also lock horns. The most exciting clashes of the round are definitely Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, PSG vs Liverpool, and Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen. Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe's Sensational Hat-Trick Powers Los Blancos Into Round of 16 As Cityzens Get Knocked Out.

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round-of-16 Draw Full Bracket:

The road to Munich is set.#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/M2ChMOgR8u — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 21, 2025

