Villarreal have been one of the standout teams in the Spanish La Liga so far with the Yellow Submarines climbing to the third spot in the points table. They are yet to taste defeat domestically but started their European campaign with a defeat suffered at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur. They face Juventus at home today where they will look to get their campaign going with a win. Juventus on the other hand played out a fascinating 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund in their previous match and given the difficulties they have endured in recent weeks, it will take a special effort from them to win this tie. Villarreal versus Juventus will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 12:30 AM IST.

Pau Navarro has been released from the Villarreal squad to be part of the Spain U20 team for the World Cup. Willy Kambwala and Juan Foyth are injured and will not take part in this game. Nicolas Pepe and Georges Mikautadze will form the strike partnership for the home side. Tajon Buchanan and Manor Solomon will be deployed out wide in a 4-4-2 formation and their main aim will be to put those telling crosses in the box.

Juventus will be sweating on the fitness of Gleison Bremer and Khephren Thuram, who are both likely to undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz are the preferred pick in the attacking midfield role with Jonathan David as the focal point in attack. Andrea Cambiaso will sit back and orchestrate play as the deep lying midfielder.

Villarreal vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Villarreal vs Juventus Date Thursday, October 2 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio de la Ceramica Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Villarreal will lock horns against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 2. The Villarreal vs Juventus match is set to be played at Estadio de la Ceramica, and it is going to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Villarreal vs Juventus live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channel. For the Villarreal vs Juventus online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Villarreal vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Villarreal vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Juventus offer more going forward in comparison to Villarreal and this is where the Italians will benefit.

