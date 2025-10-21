UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City shipped in a late equaliser from Monaco in their last Champions League game which led to the team dropping crucial points. They will be keen to make amends for it when they return to European action, this time against Villarreal in an away tie. Pep Guardiola is a master tactician and after some slip ups in the opening part of the campaign, the team is gaining momentum. Opponents Villarreal have done well to climb to the third spot in the Spanish La Liga and will hope to replicate that form in Europe as they search for their first victory. Ballon d’Or 2025 Winner Ousmane Dembele Returns to PSG Squad for UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Clash Against Bayer Leverkusen.

Villarreal will go for a 4-4-2 formation with former Arsenal man Nicolas Pepe forming the strike partnership with Georges Mikautadze. Dani Parejo and Pape Gueye will be deployed as the two box-to-box midfielder and they have a key role to play in this game with Manchester City boasting of a strong midfield unit. Tajon Buchanan and Alberto Moleiro will look to use their pace to carve out opening from the wide areas.

Erling Haaland can’t stop scoring at the moment and Villarreal will find it difficult to contain the Norwegian striker. Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders play as the advanced attacking midfielder and with the support of Savinho and Jeremy Doku out wide, this is where Manchester City’s strength lies. Nico Gonzalez will sit on top of the backline and act as the shield for the defence. Abdukodir Khusanov, Rodri, and Rayan Ait-Nouri are the key players that will be out of the match day squad owing to injuries.

Villarreal vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Villarreal vs Manchester City Date Wednesday, October 22 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Villarreal vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

In a big clash, Villarreal will clash with Manchester City at their home in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22. The Villarreal vs Manchester Cit UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Villarreal vs Manchester City live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Villarreal vs Manchester City online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Villarreal vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Villarreal vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect goals galore in this game, which is expected to be an entertaining one with both sides taking risks in search of a win.

